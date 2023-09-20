Dana White announces Grasso vs Shevchenko immediate rematch | Injury Update VIDEO

Dana White announced rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko who just fought for the second time at Noche UFC this past Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Grasso retained her title via split draw.

The Split draw only happened due to some strange scoring of the final round of the match. Judge Mike Bell scored the round 10-8. Had he scored it 10-9 like the other two judges, Shevchenko would have won the fight via split decision.

"You have to rematch. You have to do the rematch. We will rematch them. It's the right thing to do. It's the fight that needs to happen," said UFC President Dana White at the Dana White Contender Series Post-Fight Press Conference on Tuesday.

Noche UFC was an enormous success for the company and White plans to make it an annual event.

"Noche UFC was the most watched Fight Night of all time on ESPN+. 1.1 million unique views, 1.1 million people that had never been to ESPN+ tuned in for that fight. So think about that."

During the rematch with Grasso, Shevchenko suffered an injury to her right hand. In fact, she fractured it. White and company are aware of the injury and comfortable with the timeline for Shevchenko's return.

"No, we're comfortable with where she's at as far as her injury. We're comfortable with it. She probably starts striking again in three months or a little less. Yeah. All good."