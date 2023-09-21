Dana White announces a bunch of UFC 295 and UFC 296 title fights

UFC President Dana White announced several championship bouts to take place on the UFC 295 and UFC 296 fight cards via Twitter on Wednesday night.

"What's up everybody, UFC President Dana White here to announce some more badass fights. You know the UFC 295 on Nov. 11 in New York, Jon Jones, the GOAT and reigning heavyweight champion, against the former champ and greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic," said White in a video post.

"Now, I have the co-main event. Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Procházka faces former middleweight champ Alex Pereira for the vacant 205-pound title. Prochazka is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster. He had to vacate the title when he sustained the worst shoulder injury in UFC history, but now he is fully recovered. He's still undefeated in the UFC and he wants his belt back. Pereira is one of the scariest dudes to every set foot in the octagon. He won the middleweight title just one year after making his UFC debut. Now he's moved up to the light heavyweight with his sights set on another wold title in a new weight class. That is going to be an awesome fight," said White.

White not only announced a second championship bout for the UFC 295 fight card, he kept the title announcements going by revealing that UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas would feature two world title matches.

"At UFC 296 on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas, Leon Edwards versus Colby Covington will headline our last pay-per-view of the year with the welterweight title on the line. The champ hasn't lost a fight in eight years and he's coming off wins over the greatest welterweight of all time, Kamaru Usman. He is defending his title against Colby Covington, a relentless pressure fighter with unstoppable cardio," White said.

"In the co-main event for UFC 296, UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja faces No. 4 Brandon Royval. Pantoja is an absolute savage with 18 career finishes, coming off his second win over Brandon Moreno. He is primed for his first flyweight title defense. Royval's only UFC losses are against the division's last two champs, Pantoja and Moreno. He's put together an impressive win streak to earn the rematch with Pantoja with the 125-pound title on the line." announced White.