Dana White among star-studded guest list for Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the United States president on Monday, January 20, and Dana White made his way onto the guest list.

The 47th US president is making the White House his home for the second time and is already implementing his ideas for a better America. With Trump's big day approaching, the UFC CEO has been called upon to support his good friend.

Following UFC 311, Dana White announced that he would travel to Washington to be by Donald Trump's side during his inauguration.

"I'm going to DC," White announced as the inauguration date nears. "Yeah."

Donald Trump has made many promises for when his four-year reign starts; with one of his main priorities being the LA wildfires.

Dana White believes his good friend Trump is the right man for the job and insists the US will be much better off with him in office.

"It doesn't suck, I can tell you that. I'm really happy about it and I love him. I'm really happy for him."

Listen to Dana White announce he will be in attendance at the inauguration to show his appreciation for Donald Trump and more below.

Who is attending Donald Trump's inauguration?

Alongside Dana White, Trump has invited a plethora of huge names to his inauguration, but who made the list?

Accompanying Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other politicians are a powerful selection of public figures. Elon Musk will be sitting on the dais in front of the US Capitol beside his fellow billionaire counterparts Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook.

Several other names are rumored to be in attendance. Logan Paul and Jake Paul could show up, with popular podcasters Theo Von and the Nelk Boys expected to attend the event.

Carrie Underwood is slated to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration.