Dan Hooker underwent surgery for his broken arm: 'Just a scratch, baby'

Dan Hooker underwent surgery on Monday to repair a broken arm. He broke his arm while training to take on Bobby Green at UFC Austin this weekend.

The break was in the same arm that he broke in July at UFC 290 against Jalin Turner, and in the same place. The bone didn't fuse well from the break against Turner, his doctor told him.

"Surgery done and dusted this morning. Not my first and definitely won’t be my last time under the knife haha. Can see how this isn’t everyones cup of tea but I’m built for this game. Just a scratch baby, can’t wait to scrap again," he wrote on Instagram accompanied with a photo of himself in a sling after surgery.

The surgery on Monday included injecting bone marrow into the bone in an effort to ensure that the break heals properly this time. It's unclear how long Hooker will be out of action, but it typically takes six weeks for bone to heal. With the bone marrow injection, it'll likely take a bit longer before Hooker can begin sparring again.

Turner stepped in to face Green on this weekend's fight card at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Hooker was coming off back-to-back wins prior to the arm injury. He is ranked ninth in the UFC's 155-pound division.