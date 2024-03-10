Skip to main content

Curtis Blaydes finishes Jailton Almeida with come-from-behind performance

A heavyweight bout between fifth-ranked Curtis Blaydes and seventh-ranked Jailton Almeida serves as the UFC 299 preliminary card featured bout.

A bout between heavyweight contenders served as the UFC 299 preliminary fight card featured bout on Saturday.  

Fifth-ranked Curtis Blaydes and seventh-ranked Jailton Almeida clashed at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.  Blaydes hoped to rebound from a loss to Sergei Pavlovich in his last outing.  Almeida entered the match riding a 15-fight winning streak.  He last felt defeat in 2018.

Almeida looked to get the fight to the ground early in the opening round.  He put Blaydes on his back but Blaydes worked his way back to his feet.  Almeida slammed him back to the canvas.  Blaydes tried several times to stand but Almeida continued to put him back down.  

Almeida did not inflict damage but secured nine takedowns in the first frame.  MMAWeekly scored the round a clear 10-9 for Almeida.    

