Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on his awkward Conor McGregor interaction

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on his interaction with Conor McGregor that went viral this weekend.

The 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Saudi Arabia brought out the stars as some of the world's biggest celebrities and influencers came out to enjoy the spectacular occasion.

Even with Anthony Joshua producing an elite performance, Joseph Parker causing a huge upset against Deontay Wilder, and more, one of the biggest talking points of the night wasn't in the ring.

Combat sports fans were ruthless after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Conor McGregor's presence. The two sat beside each other to watch the boxing unfold and it seemed the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star was fed up with the Irishman.

Ronaldo has spoken out on the strange encounter for the first time since the event. In a post on social media, the soccer superstar tasked his fans to write the best caption for his picture, which showed himself and McGregor laughing together.

Ronaldo clearly didn't have a problem with being seated next to the animated UFC standout, but the original video showed otherwise.

Their encounter began with the pair exchanging pleasantries but Ronaldo's demeanor soon changed. His smile faded and he sat upright, looking extremely uncomfortable as McGregor spoke to the man sitting next to the two.

Tensions looked to subdue when the two sporting megastars compared watches. Check out the unusual meeting between Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo in the video below.

Who did Conor McGregor call out during his trip to Saudi Arabia?

'The Notorious' could be just months away from his return to combat sports following his sickening leg break last time out.

The MMA icon has been linked with fights against Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, and Michael Chandler, but he has his sights elsewhere. During a short interview at the boxing event, the fan-favorite publicly called out a legendary boxer.

"How about me versus Manny here in Saudi? How does that sound to you?" McGregor said in his interview with Chisora. "Now wouldn't you think Manny should have to come up to my weight considering it's his sport? Wouldn't you think that's what a man would do, versus what a mouse would do?"

