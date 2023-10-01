Craig Jones chokes out Alex Jones live during podcast (Video)

Alex Jones finally got someone to choke him out on-air - and it was none other than Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Craig Jones.

The infamous podcast host Alex Jones is best known for his controversial political views and conspiracy theories, hosting the Info Wars podcast for the past several years. He’s also a noted good friend of UFC commentator Joe Rogan, and has made several appearances on Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

One of those podcasts took place alongside Eddie Bravo, who Jones asked to choke him out on-air during the show. Rogan quickly put a stop to that, instructing Bravo not to actually choke Jones out during the program. Bravo instead playfully put Jones in a rear-naked choke hold, but never actually applied pressure. This was just one of several memorable moments from the five-hour long 2019 episode.

However, this week, former IBJJF world No-Gi champion and black belt Craig Jones joined Alex Jones on his Info Wars show. During the show, Alex Jones urged his guest to choke him unconscious, mentioning that Eddie Bravo refused to do so several years ago. Craig Jones, however, obliged, putting Alex Jones in a rear-naked choke and quickly releasing the hold once the podcast host went unconscious.

Alex Jones regained consciousness seconds later, not seeming to recognize what happened. In fact, Jones didn’t even realize he had been choked out.

“What? What did I just do?” Jones asked when regaining consciousness. “What was I just doing? Did I actually pass out? Huh - I did pass out? Did you really do it? What was I like when I came back?”



Craig Jones is recognized as one of the best BJJ practitioners in the world. Recently, he was rumored to be matched up with ex-UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in a grappling match from Israel. However, that contest never seemed to come to fruition for reasons unknown.