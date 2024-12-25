Conor McGregor's UFC career is over, says Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor will never make the walk and compete inside the octagon ever again.

Despite the constant hints at a potential return, Conor McGregor's UFC career had come to an end, claims Joe Rogan.

The Irishman has had his fair share of problems outside the octagon, but all that goes away for fans when he steps into the cage. The magic the former two-division UFC champion can bring to the sport is unlike any other but those days may be behind us.

Joe Rogan tends to speak his mind no matter how rash and his thoughts about Conor McGregor were no exception. While discussing the buzz that 'The Notorious' brought to the UFC during his heyday, Rogan hinted at the possibility of McGregor never competing again.

"I don't know if Conor's ever going to fight again," Rogan said. "The reality is, that guy's partying, and he's partying real hard."

Rogan later explained that CTE could have played a role in McGregor's downfall and subsequent absence from the cage.

"A lot of fighters when they've sustained a significant amount of damage over the course of their career, there's no way to not get [CTE]."

"We've all seen Conor getting beat up and knocked out. We've seen Conor's sparring footage. He spars pro boxers, he's sparring elite fighters. You're getting hit in the head a lot..."

"You're not supposed to get punched in the head a thousand times a year. It's just not supposed to happen and that's the reality of consistent training."

Unfortunately for himself and his fans, Conor McGregor has been out of action for over four years.

Last time out, McGregor snapped his leg and was forced out of competition for a while. After recovering and getting back into training, speculation arose about his eventual return.

Now, as we approach 2025, the 36-year-old saw his fight against Michael Chandler fall through with no positive news surfacing since then; though a boxing match in India looks to be in the works.