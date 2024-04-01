Conor McGregor's Roadhouse Movie Breaks Record

Conor McGregor has not competed in combat sports for two years but that hasn't stopped him from excelling outside of the cage. The former two-division UFC champion made his first venture into the acting world and, despite the mixed reviews of his performance, the movie has been a huge success.

'The Notorious' played a leading role in the 2024 remake of the 1989 cult-classic Road House. The action-packed movie follows Elwood Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal), a disgraced former UFC fighter who now works as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. His new life takes a turn for the worse when he's forced to use his fighting past to fend off the barrage of trouble that comes his way, most notably the ruthless Knox (Conor McGregor).

Road House was released less than a month ago and has already been a monstrous success on Prime Video. The movie broke a record by boasting 50 million worldwide viewers in its first two weekends of release, making it the platform's biggest-ever opening in its 18-year history.

The success of the movie is great for all involved, but one telling factor that clouds over Road House is the reviews from both critics and the general public.

On Rotten Tomatoes—an American website that reviews all things films and television—Road House was given a horrible 59% from critics and an even worse 54% from fans.

However, the movie does have a better score on IMDb, though only slightly at 6.2/10.

Despite the poor reviews from viewers, Road House does a good job of executing what type of viewing it intends to be. An exaggerated, adrenaline-fueled action film with a touch of comedy.

Road House is available now on Prime Video.