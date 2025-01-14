Conor McGregor's 'insane' $15M BKFC proposal leaves fans in disbelief

Conor McGregor is aiming to invest enormous cash into the BKFC for their upcoming tournament, leaving fans in awe.

Whether for reasons good or bad, Conor McGregor is never too far away from the headlines and that seems to be the case yet again with his ridiculous $15M BKFC proposal.

Bare Knuckle FC has recently picked up steam, attracting big names and putting on fan-favorite matchups for the fans. Well, the promotion seems to think it's now or never to host one of the biggest tournaments in not just company history, but also the history of combat sports.

With the new year rolling around, BKFC announced a huge $25 million tournament featuring 64 well-known athletes. With Conor McGregor endorsing the idea, fans are in disbelief of the winner's reported payout.

Whoever comes out on top of the monumental tournament will take home a life-changing $15 million—leaving fans lost for words.

Despite heavily investing in the business, Conor McGregor may still yet compete under the BKFC banner.

The Irishman has teased a potential switch over to bare knuckle boxing once his time in the UFC comes to an end.

McGregor would certainly add much intrigue, though there are already some heavy hitters linked with the tournament.

BKFC star Mike Perry has been a revelation since making a move away from the UFC. The brawler managed to grind his way to the top in his new promotion, capturing the 'King of Violence' title in the process.

After sharing hints at his future, 'Platinum' could feature having patched up his brief feud with BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor.

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez and three-time UFC title challenger Chad Mendes are being considered for spots on the 64-man list.

The promise of $15 million for the winning participant has the combat sports world playing close attention. Alongside the fighters mentioned, several other notable names may follow suit and join the highly anticipated tournament.