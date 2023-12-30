Skip to main content

Conor McGregor will NOT fight at UFC 300, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen has dropped a bombshell about Conor McGregor's rumored fight at UFC 300.

Since the announcement of UFC 300, fans have been matching up potential timelines for the event with Conor McGregor's seemingly imminent return.

The Irishman has been out of action since suffering a sickening leg break at UFC 264 during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier. He has since been linked with a return, with UFC 300 being touted as a possible destination but that could now be in doubt.

According to Chael Sonnen, the promotion won't offer McGregor the headlining slot on their historic pay-per-view in April. The slot will instead be held for one of possibly several title fights to feature on the card.

"You know why Conor McGregor, the world's biggest star, will not be fighting at UFC 300? Do you know the answer as to why? [It] has nothing to do with USADA, has nothing to do with Michael Chandler, has nothing to do with Conor and his training. Do you know why? Because it's not a title fight."

"UFC 300 will be capped off with a world title. Likely on that card, there's going to be three world titles but the last fight of the night will be a championship match. So if you put Conor on the card, it means he can't be the main event."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"If you took your biggest star and you placed him anywhere on a card but the main event, you have demoted your biggest star. That is why he can't fight at UFC 300."

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor will take place in 2024, UFC 300 the target claims 'Iron'

Read More
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor will take place in 2024, UFC 300 the target claims 'Iron'

Read More

The uncertainty surrounding Conor McGregor's return to the octagon continues to grow, but one thing that he isn't short on is willing opponents.

Michael Chandler has been angling for a fight against 'The Notorious' for the majority of 2023. 'Iron' believes his division rival is trying to wait him out in hopes of getting a much easier fight.

Another viable option for McGregor is a fourth outing against long-term rival Dustin Poirier. Both men agreed to the clash, with their eyes set on a UFC 300 spectacle.

Check out Chael Sonnen's views on UFC 300 and Conor McGregor's potential absence from the card in the video below.
islam-moicano-highlights-1600
News

UFC 311 Highlights: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano

Check out the highlights from the UFC 311 main event lightweight title fight between champion Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano.

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
Paddy Pimblett
News

Paddy Pimblett rips Renato Moicano for tapping out so quick at UFC 311

Paddy Pimblett launched some heavy criticism toward Renato Moicano for tapping out so quickly against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311.

By Jeff Cain
dana-white-ufc311post-1600
News

Dana White declares Islam Makhachev No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world

After lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's UFC 311 performance, UFC CEO Dana White believes the Russian is the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

By Jeff Cain