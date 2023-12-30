Conor McGregor will NOT fight at UFC 300, says Chael Sonnen

Since the announcement of UFC 300, fans have been matching up potential timelines for the event with Conor McGregor's seemingly imminent return.

The Irishman has been out of action since suffering a sickening leg break at UFC 264 during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier. He has since been linked with a return, with UFC 300 being touted as a possible destination but that could now be in doubt.

According to Chael Sonnen, the promotion won't offer McGregor the headlining slot on their historic pay-per-view in April. The slot will instead be held for one of possibly several title fights to feature on the card.

"You know why Conor McGregor, the world's biggest star, will not be fighting at UFC 300? Do you know the answer as to why? [It] has nothing to do with USADA, has nothing to do with Michael Chandler, has nothing to do with Conor and his training. Do you know why? Because it's not a title fight."

"UFC 300 will be capped off with a world title. Likely on that card, there's going to be three world titles but the last fight of the night will be a championship match. So if you put Conor on the card, it means he can't be the main event."

"If you took your biggest star and you placed him anywhere on a card but the main event, you have demoted your biggest star. That is why he can't fight at UFC 300."

The uncertainty surrounding Conor McGregor's return to the octagon continues to grow, but one thing that he isn't short on is willing opponents.

Michael Chandler has been angling for a fight against 'The Notorious' for the majority of 2023. 'Iron' believes his division rival is trying to wait him out in hopes of getting a much easier fight.

Another viable option for McGregor is a fourth outing against long-term rival Dustin Poirier. Both men agreed to the clash, with their eyes set on a UFC 300 spectacle.

Check out Chael Sonnen's views on UFC 300 and Conor McGregor's potential absence from the card in the video below.