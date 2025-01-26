Conor McGregor wants to fight Jeremy Stephens in BKFC: 'Let's set a date'

Jeremy Stephens scored a pair of knockdowns against Eddie Alvarez in the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 main event on Saturday forcing Alvarez' corner to throw in the towel after the third round.

With the win, Stephens moved to 3-0 in BKFC and led to a face-to-face encounter with BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor. McGregor has stated that he plans to fight in the promotion once his UFC career is over.

Stephens was part of one of McGregor most iconic press conference moments during UFC 189 fight week in 2015. Stephens claimed to be the hardest puncher in the featherweight division and McGregor famously responded, “who the f*ck is that guy?”

On Saturday, McGregor entered the ring following the fight and uttered the same words, “who the f*ck is that guy," McGregor said before challenging Stephens to a bare-knuckle fight. "“Let’s set a date. Who’s going to stop me man to man? No one’s going to stop me. Dave [Feldman], make a date. Let’s do it. I’m down for it bro.”

McGregor is under UFC contract and expected to make his octagon return this year. He's has been out of action since breaking his leg in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor was scheduled to face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event last June at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but was forced out of the bout due to a toe injury. In a recent interview, McGregor said his future may be in BKFC.

“One of these days you’ll just hear my music come onto this stage in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and I’ll have my fist wrapped with no gloves for a fight, out of nowhere. No promotion. No promo. No nothing,” McGregor told The Schmo. "Just fighting a random fight on the card. That could be what the future holds. And legal making claims and all this? That’s for p*ssies."