Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler set for cancelation?

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler may not share the octagon after all.

Despite two years of speculation, the self-proclaimed greatest comeback in sports history by Conor McGregor may be in jeopardy.

'The Notorious' has seemingly recovered well from his career-threatening leg break and was scheduled to make a monumental return at UFC 303. Unfortunately, bad news has potentially hit those looking forward to seeing the Irishman in action once again.

Earlier this week, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's press conference in Dublin was canceled just one day before it was set to get underway. This caused fans to speculate what went wrong and those concerns elevated when ESPN removed UFC 303 from their website.

Many are speculating that the fight will eventually be canceled and a new fight will then headline the pay-per-view.

While nothing has been made official, fans may need to fear the worst regarding the matchup. According to Ariel Helwani, the UFC are starting to put plans into motion that may remove McGregor from the card.

"No news at the moment," Helwani said regarding McGregor's unknown situation. "The hope is still that the fight is on. There is still positivity, I'd say."

"But they have sent out feelers to see who might be able to fill in, either as a replacement or an entirely new fight at the top of the bill. Still developing, and still some time."

While all signs seem negative, Helwani is remaining positive that the fight will go ahead. He continued on social media, insisting pulling out of fights is not in Conor McGregor's nature.

"McGregor has never pulled out of a scheduled UFC fight. Ever. So get out of here with this pull [out] merchant nonsense."

"He could have easily pulled out of UFC 189 when [Jose] Aldo withdrew but he remained on the card to fight Mendes with a messed up knee. When scheduled, he has always shown up."