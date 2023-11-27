Conor McGregor targeted by Irish police in hate speech investigation

Conor McGregor is never too far away from controversy and that seems to be the case yet again. According to The Times, the MMA icon is under investigation by the Irish police for his reaction to recent horrific events in his home country.

A sickening attack that saw numerous women and children sustain serious injuries—leaving multiple in critical condition—rocked the nation of Ireland. Reports state that an Algerian man was the cause of the assault which traumatized those close to the victims.

This isn't the first incident in which a foreigner has committed an unforgiving crime in the nation in recent times and the increasing cases have caused uproar among natives. Following the attack, Conor McGregor took to social media to share his views on the matter, which ultimately landed him in hot water with the authorities.

Although those accused of hate speech often get off with nothing more than a warning, serious cases can have much bigger punishments. Depending on the severity, the defendant could be forced to pay a fine, serve time in prison, or both.

What exactly did Conor McGregor do to be under investigation by the Irish police?

The people of Ireland have been outraged at the terrible events that occurred in their country last week. Alongside his fellow countrymen, McGregor aired his frustration at the stabbings of the poor women and children.

Following the attack, Conor McGregor demanded the criminal be tortured and killed as a suitable punishment for his crimes.

This isn't the first time that a foreigner has committed a serious crime while residing in Ireland and a similar case last year saw Ashling Murphy lose her life to an act of violence.

Conor McGregor's passion for the safety of the victims didn't stop there and his rant on social media continued. The multi-millionaire insisted changes need to be made in order for the country to move forward and stated that if nothing improves, he will take action into his own hands.