Conor McGregor switches attention to KSI for potential boxing match

Conor McGregor has shifted his attention to British YouTuber KSI after his boxing proposal against Logan Paul fell through.

Conor McGregor looked destined to make his return to the boxing ring against Logan Paul later this year, but those plans seem to have changed.

Despite still being under contract with the UFC, 'The Notorious' has teased that his next outing could be in the ring as opposed to the cage. The Irishman has two fights remaining on his UFC deal but has expressed an interest in exploring other opportunities once his time in the octagon comes to an end.

After rumors of Conor McGregor's proposed clash against Logan Paul were canceled due to Paul's WWE obligations, another potential fight began circulating.

According to a fan page on social media, the British YouTuber would welcome the opportunity to step in against Conor McGregor—which was later confirmed by KSI himself.

"Not rumored. I'm very down," KSI said in response to the news of him stepping in to face Conor McGregor as a possible Logan Paul replacement.

Venturing into many different businesses since his rise to fame, KSI took an interest in the sweet science and played a huge role in the surge of influencer boxing.

Now, almost six years on from his professional debut in the squared circle, the 31-year-old could lock horns with arguably his toughest test to date.

Conor McGregor has since responded to the news, only adding more fuel to the fire. After reposting several posts about the potential matchup, McGregor commented on the KSI News fan page.

Both men haven't competed for 41 months and 14 months respectively.

If the bout does come to fruition, it will likely take place in the forthcoming 'Visit India' tourism campaign set to go ahead sometime in 2025.

The Wankhede Stadium which holds over 33,000 fans was originally rumored to be the destination for Conor McGregor's fight against Logan Paul—though no additional information has been released on whether the venue will host the Conor McGregor vs. KSI clash.