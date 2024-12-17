Conor McGregor signs to box Logan Paul

After years of speculation, Conor McGregor's combat sports return could take place in a boxing ring against a very unlikely foe.

The Irishman is approaching four years on the sideline following his sickening leg break against Dustin Poirier on July 10, 2021. Since then, many rumors have circulated regarding his return, and another report has now joined the long list of potential comeback fights for the UFC star.

Announcing on social media, Conor McGregor shut down any Ilia Topuria fight talks, instead revealing his next opponent.

According to McGregor, he has signed the dotted line to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in India before later putting in the steps for his UFC return.

"The rumors of a bout with [Ilia Topuria] are false," McGregor said. "I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India."

"I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the octagon."

If a matchup between a disgruntled Conor McGregor and WWE superstar Logan Paul in a boxing ring isn't strange enough for you, then McGregor opening up as the betting underdog surely is.

As the news broke of 'The Notorious' potentially returning against Logan Paul, SportsBetting.ag set a line for the bout.

Partially due to Conor McGregor's inactivity and Paul's large size advantage, the sportsbook set McGregor as a +120 underdog; while his opponent currently sits at a -150 favorite.

While McGregor will be a tough matchup for him, Logan Paul is no stranger to fighting MMA fighters.

In his last outing before announcing his retirement from boxing, the YouTube star beat the controversial Dillon Danis via disqualification.

Logan Paul has also been linked with a fight against fan-favorite Paddy Pimblett. During Pimblett's rise to fame under the UFC banner, Paul called for a shot against the scouser to no avail.