Conor McGregor reveals UFC shut down Logan Paul boxing match

In December, reports circulated that former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was in negotiations to box WWE star Logan Paul in India for a massive payday. According to McGregor, UFC shut down the potential boxing match.

“It is what it is. The UFC just aren’t into it," McGregor told The Schmo. "The offer was there on the table, in writing. Both athletes will say, ‘He’s not fighting,’ but whatever. Both athlete are under the TKO banner. UFC, WWE both rising up. The stock price of TKO Holding Ground, through the roof. New market in India opened up and booming. It was business savvy, and business sense to make the fight happen. Or should I say the glorified spar happen.

“In between this waiting period that we find ourselves in before I can get back to the octagon, it made perfect sense on the calendar to go ahead with it. The UFC weren’t into it. The WWE, I’m not sure what their interest in it was. I just knew the UFC weren’t into it.”

McGregor has been out of action since breaking his leg in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor was scheduled to face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event last June at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but was forced out of the bout due to a toe injury. With MMA fights and boxing matches unraveling, McGregor said his future may be in Bare-knuckle boxing.

“One of these days you’ll just hear my music come onto this stage in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and I’ll have my fist wrapped with no gloves for a fight, out of nowhere. No promotion. No promo. No nothing,” McGregor said. "Just fighting a random fight on the card. That could be what the future holds. And legal making claims and all this? That’s for p*ssies.”