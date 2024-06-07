Conor McGregor releases new training montage ahead of return

Conor McGregor looks sharp in his new training montage shared on social media.

Conor McGregor has been putting in the work and is now looking incredibly sharp in his sparring sessions ahead of his scheduled return.

Uncertainty clouded the Irishman's future in the sport after he was blamed for the cancelation of his press conference in Dublin, Ireland. Alongside the failed media appearance, ESPN MMA removed all things related to UFC 303 from their website, leading fans to believe the fight would not go ahead.

While a lot of confusion still surrounds the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup, there could be hope. Amid all of the negative news about the fight, 'The Notorious' has released a training montage on social media.

Not only does this silence those who believes McGregor has not been training, but he also continues to look incredibly dangerous on the feet. The former two-division UFC champion showcased some excellent timing and power during his striking exchanges, and gave fans a brief look at his defensive grappling.

As we've come accustomed to, McGregor was finishing his sparring partners with huge shots to the body and head.

Check out the sparring footage below.

Conor McGregor's two-year layoff would have been accompanied by a record-breaking return to the cage. According to Dana White, UFC 303 has already broken the record for the highest gate received in the company's history.

Michael Chandler has been waiting in limbo for news on his fight, which is now just three weeks away. If McGregor doesn't turn up, one former champion has welcomed the chance to be his replacement.

Once news surfaced that the UFC 303 main event could be in jeopardy, Alexander Volkanovski jumped at the opportunity. Wasting no time, the Australian insisted that if McGregor couldn't make it on June 29, he would happily step in to face the dangerous Chandler on short notice.