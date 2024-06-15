Conor McGregor releases first statement since UFC 303 withdrawal

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was expected to make his long-awaited return to the octagon on June 29 against Michael Chandler. After a press conference in McGregor's hometown of Dublin, Ireland was abruptly canceled hours before it was scheduled to happen earlier this month, rumors began to swirl that McGregor may be out of the fight.

On Friday, those rumors were confirmed when UFC CEO Dana White officially announced that McGregor had been injured and was out of the UFC 303 main event. White did not provide details about the injury or its severity.

On Saturday, McGregor released a statement via social media speaking for the first time since he was forced to withdrawal from the event.

“Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout,” McGregor wrote. “I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there!

“Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!”

The McGregor and Chandler fight had been in the making since they coached The Ultimate Fighter 31 as opposing coaches last year. McGregor has been out of action since breaking his leg in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He'll turn 36 next month.