Conor McGregor places massive Cristiano Ronaldo bet

Conor McGregor has dipped into his large fortune to place an enormous Cristiano Ronaldo bet.

In the absence of MMA training, Conor McGregor has turned his attention to the sports betting world. Since making a name for himself under the UFC banner, money has seemingly followed McGregor both inside and outside of the sport. The Irishman has become an uber-successful businessman, managing to be the driving force for several well-known company's throughout the years.

While he has been forced to take a break from competing due to an injury, Conor McGregor has decided to venture into the world of sports betting. With the Euros getting underway earlier this week, McGregor opted to put $60k on global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to earn the golden boot award.

Aged 39, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to spearhead Portugal to another Euros victory this summer.

Known for his goal scoring prowess, Ronaldo holds the record for the most collective goals in Euros history with 14. Alongside that feat, the Portuguese phenom is the first player to ever feature at six separate Euros tournaments — which takes place every four years.

Portugal played their opening game against Czech Republic on Tuesday, stealing a late 2-1 win in the dying moments. Ronaldo was not on the score sheet for the game.

Conor McGregor's UFC future

Hoping Cristiano Ronaldo captures the golden boot for the second time is the least of Conor McGregor's problems.

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, 'The Notorious' sustained an injury just two weeks before he was set to compete at UFC 303 — leaving his UFC future in doubt.

Many have weighed in on the situation, with some believing his time to compete is running out.

Dana White was among those who commented on the injury. The UFC CEO isn't prepared to speak too much on McGregor, and will only entertain fight talk on the former two-division world champion once he returns from his layoff.