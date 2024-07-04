Conor McGregor looks ready for UFC return as new footage surfaces

Conor McGregor may be ready for his UFC comeback as new footage is released.

After a lot of uncertainty, it finally looks like Conor McGregor is on his way back to the octagon.

Despite being out of competition for almost three years, 'The Notorious' remains the biggest draw in the sport. Now, years after speculation of his long-awaited return, the Irishman could be on his way back.

After sustaining an injury that forced him out of the UFC 303 main event, Conor McGregor seems to be back to good health. McGregor posted a short clip on social media which shows the global star shadowboxing, lessening concerns surrounding his recent broken toe.

The video shows the former two-division UFC champion bobbing and weaving whilst throwing combinations toward the camera. While it's unclear when he will return to the cage, it looks certain that McGregor is recovering well and his injury is no longer as painful as it was three weeks ago.

Check it out below.

Conor McGregor was originally set to feature in the main event of the aforementioned UFC 303. His opponent was to be Michael Chandler after the two formed a heated rivalry during their day's as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter.

While he's been forced to wait to fight McGregor, Chandler doesn't mind sitting on the sidelines for another undisclosed amount of time. The former Bellator king reportedly rejected a title fight against Islam Makhachev in favor of facing the Dublin native.

All eyes point toward Conor McGregor being welcomed back by Michael Chandler, but 'Iron' isn't his only option.

The current lightweight champion and #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Islam Makhachev, wants a piece of the 35-year-old.

Alongside the champ, Dustin Poirier made a recent callout on social media. Unsurprisingly, McGregor has a plethora of options at his disposal for when he eventually fights under the UFC banner once again.