Conor McGregor "Ireland, We are at War" after immigrant attacks

Conor McGregor has demanded change for the Irish people following the stabbing of young children and women by an Algerian immigrant.

Amidst the devastating news coming out of Ireland, Conor McGregor has voiced his concerns and pleaded for change after a violent attack left multiple in critical condition.

The mixed martial arts legend is among Ireland's biggest stars, both financially and by name value, and has a large following in his home country. His word holds weight in that side of the world and he has spoken out in response to the attack.

Days ago, Conor McGregor showed support to Ryan Casey, boyfriend of Ashling Murphy who was murdered back in 2022, who spoke out following the death of his girlfriend.

At just 23 years of age, Ashling Murphy was killed shortly after finishing work. The young lady was assaulted by a formerly unknown man who proceeded to strangle and stab his victim, leaving her to die of blood loss caused by the 11 stab wounds in her neck. On November 9 after months on trial, a Slovenian father of five, Jozef Puska, was found guilty of Murphy's murder.

Earlier this week, multiple children and women were allegedly stabbed by an Algerian man, leaving two of them in critical condition. The sickening news didn't sit well with McGregor who once again insisted there must be change for the Irish people. 'The Notorious' later shared his views on what should happen to the criminal who attacked the poor women and children.

After being asked to call a 'Freedom March' in Dublin, Conor McGregor revealed that he does not condone the riots and assaults from the public towards the first responders. He did, however, demand that change happen and is willing to be the man to help Ireland get to where it needs to be.

The tragedies involving natives being assaulted or murdered by foreign migrants have rocked the nation. Alongside McGregor, those representing the Irish colors demand things to be put into place to prevent their own from being killed. The former two-division UFC champion took a firm stand on immigrants either making a change while living in the country or making way for new pastures.