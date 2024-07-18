Conor McGregor interested in fighting Bare Knuckle

Conor McGregor has his sights set on a BKFC fight once his UFC contract is over.

Conor McGregor became the part-owner of BKFC earlier this year, but he has his sights set on more than just the business side of the sport.

'The Notorious' remains sidelined due to an injury he sustained leading into his scheduled return at UFC 303. While he has hopes of making his comeback later this year, the Irishman is still looking toward his UFC exit once his contract expires.

During a BKFC press conference in Marbella, Spain earlier today, Conor McGregor made an appearance. McGregor expressed his belief in the product and shared his ambitions with those in attendance.

"Any real true fighter inside of them knows that to have a bare-knuckle fighting world championship is a real feather in the cap," McGregor said at the BKFC Spain press conference.

"I don't just back the product, I back the people behind the product and Dave Feldman has done a tremendous job, a stellar job..."

"This is a sport on the rise and with my backing, I'm confident I can strap it to a rocket ship and send it right to the moon."

"Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is number one in this space, there is no one on this level with us. We are separate from any other entity in combat sports, and that is a beautiful, beautiful place to be in this time."

McGregor then urged fighters to test themselves in the BKFC ring in hopes of becoming a star, similar to Mike Perry's rise.

"We do not want to see mixed martial artists go from one mixed martial arts organization to another organization, we've seen it."

"We wish for them to take their chances. Come and try it here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Make a new name for yourself."

"Look at what's happened to Michael Perry. One of our big stars here. 'The King of Violence' he titles himself. He's had such a rise in the sport, now he's up against a little dweeb of a thing this weekend. We're all rooting for him."

Conor McGregor later revealed his shock plan. Once his contract with the UFC comes to an end, McGregor expressed an interest in competing inside the BKFC ring.

"For me, I have a bit of business left with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, two fights left on my contract."

"But for sure, we've got three lightweights up here on the deis, and you know, I have my eye on all of these."

"I'm not up here just as an owner. Player/manager I will title myself on this one."

Watch Conor McGregor talk all things BKFC below.