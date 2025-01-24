Conor McGregor in tense altercation with Jake Paul and Logan Paul | VIDEO

Conor McGregor was involved in an intense confrontation with Jake Paul and Logan Paul ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Footage emerges of Conor McGregor confronting Jake Paul and Logan Paul, and things became heated between the three.

After being spotted together at Donald Trump's inauguration, many expected 'The Notorious's feud with the Paul Brothers to be in the past, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Conor McGregor has had his fair share of social media bust ups over the years. Jake Paul and Logan Paul are also no strangers to online spats, so it was only a matter of time that the pair butted heads with the UFC star.

The evergrowing rivalry between the controversial personalities has lead to several fight rumors in the past.

Those rumors persist after they came face-to-face at Donald Trump's inauguration. Despite many believing their feud to of ran its course or to be staged, new footage has surfaced that shows otherwise.

Conor McGregor was back to his rampant best, hitting out at Logan Paul for their proposed boxing bout falling through.

"It's all sweet here, it's all sweet here, yeah," McGregor said as he confronted Logan Paul. "You kept your mouth shut, you did."

"I thought we were going to get this thing going. You're very quiet."

"You were giving it all this, 'Dana this, Dana that.' You're f***ing controlled by the WWE."

This wasn't the end of McGregor's outburst. Later in the day, the Irishman cornered both Paul Brothers to speak his mind.

"This is the real deal, yeah, in front of you. You know that, you know that."

McGregor's continued.

"I'm going to slap the head off the two of yous and KSI. All three of you."

"You are mixers to me, do you understand that? Side jobs. Little side jobs."

Conor McGregor hasn't shied away from the influencer boxing scene and this altercation only adds to his options once his UFC days come to an end.