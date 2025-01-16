Conor McGregor faces new lawsuit alleging sexual assault

A new lawsuit has been filed against former UFC champion Conor McGregor accusing the Irishman of sexual assault t a Miami Heat basketball game in 2023.

Two months after being found liable for sexual assaulting Nikita Hand in 2018, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor faces another lawsuit alleging sexual assault.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida on Tuesday by the alleged victim. Named as Jane Doe in the filing to protect her identity, the alleged victim names Basketball Properties LLC, the Miami Heat, and Compass Group USA as the defendants. Front Office Sports first reported the lawsuit.

The allegations stem from an incident during the 2023 NBA Finals Game 4 at Kesaya Center in Miami. The incident was reported to authorities at the time but the state attorney’s office did not seek criminal charges in the case. The alleged victim is seeking 'past and future medical treatment, compensatory damages that exceed $75,000, litigation costs, and other relief.'

The lawsuit accuses McGregor of battery and the Kaseya Center of gross negligence alleging the staff over served McGregor alcohol and failed to make the arena a safe place.

“The special treatment of [McGregor] by allowing him to pour his own alcoholic drinks as well as the failure to cut [McGregor]’s access to alcoholic beverages off after he was overserved demonstrates a conscious disregard for the safety patrons similarly situated to and including [the plaintiff],” the lawsuit states.

The alleged assault took place at Kesaya Center’s Courtside Club after the game ended. The suit claims an associate of McGregor's grabbed the plaintiff’s wrist and led her away from the courtside club. The plaintiff asked to be released but the associate said, “Conor will kill me if I lose you," the lawsuit alleges.

McGregor then led the plaintiff to an arena bathroom and “attempted to forcefully place his unprotected penis into Jane Doe’s mouth without her consent," according to the filing. The plaintiff tried to escape the situation but McGregor allegedly slammed her into a wall face first and put her in an arm lock.

“After the Miami-Dade County Prosecutor’s office elected not to pursue criminal charges, a civil case is the only avenue that my client has to seek justice in this case,” the plaintiff's lawyer James Dunn wrote in an email. “My client has thought long and hard about the decision to pursue this civil case, and is fearful of the effect it may have on her job on Wall Street.”

McGregor denied the allegations at the time and his lawyer released a statement following the court filing. “After a thorough investigation at the time, the State’s Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue,” McGregor’s lawyer, Barbara Llanes, said in a statement. “Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed.”