Conor McGregor faces Michael Chandler in UFC 303 main event on June 29th

UFC CEO Dana White announced that McGregor will headline the June 29th UFC 303 pay-per-view event against Michael Chandler. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Chandler (23-8) has been sitting on the sidelines waiting for McGregor to be ready to step back inside the octagon. Having last fought in November 2022, Chandler and McGregor coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter 31 last summer.

McGregor (22-6) last fought in July 2021 in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. McGregor suffered a broken leg in the final seconds of the opening round. Sidelined with recovery and acting obligations, McGregor's return has been long awaited.

"June 29th, Conor versus Chandler," White said during the UFC 300 Post-Fight Press Conference. The fight will take place at 170 pounds.

There have been four other bouts announced for the June 29th Las Vegas pay-per-view event. The fight card also features a women's strawweight bout between 14th-ranked Michelle Waterson-Gomez and 15th-ranked Gillian Robertson. A featherweight bout between Andre Fili and Cub Swanson also takes place on the fight card. A flyweight bout between promotional newcomer Rei Tsuruya and Carlos Hernande has also been announced.