Conor McGregor explains why Michael Chandler shouldn't take any other fights

Conor McGregor explains why Michael Chandler waiting to fight him is the right choice.

Conor McGregor has made a wild revelation about why Michael Chandler is right to wait for their highly-anticipated matchup.

Chandler has been waiting in limbo for his fight against McGregor since they were rival coaches on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter. One year later and fans believe Chandler is making a mistake by waiting for the blockbuster fight, but the Irishman disagrees.

While discussing his potential next outing, Conor McGregor insisted that Michael Chandler was making a good decision to sit on the sidelines prior to their clash.

"Chandler is getting paid 10x of what his contract states for other fights," McGregor claimed on social media. "Meaning he would need to fight 10 fights to make what he would make in this one. I'm the one."

"For those saying he could have fought 2 or 3 times by now etc. He'd need 10 to break even with this cheque."

Doubts began surrounding the fight after the delays began piling up. Following a long period of uncertainty, it looked like Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler would finally get underway.

The bout was scheduled to headline the UFC 303 pay-per-view on June 29. Just two weeks before the pair would make their walk to the cage, disaster struck once again.

McGregor was forced out of the fight due to injury — for the first time of his career — and Chandler again has some serious questions to answer about the remainder of his time in the sport.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka both stepped up on short notice and will now serve as the new UFC 303 main event. Despite no longer featuring at the event Michael Chandler will still turn up on the night.

According to Chandler, he made a vow to show up on June 29th and will follow through with his promise.