Conor McGregor ends Mike Perry feud amid $25 million tournament

Conor McGregor seemingly no longer has beef with Mike Perry as the BKFC $25 million tournament approaches.

Conor McGregor buried the hatchet with Mike Perry following an enormous $25 million 64-man BKFC tournament announcement.

'Platinum' Perry is arguably the biggest name in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ring. His switch from MMA to bare-knuckle boxing has been nothing short of exceptional, but he hasn't competed for the company since getting into an online exchange with 'The Notorious'.

After filling in to fight Jake Paul and subsequently losing, Mike Perry was targeted by Conor McGregor. The Irishman told Perry he was fired from the BKFC for his embarrassing showing against the YouTuber; though that may have changed.

Ever since BKFC owner David Feldman announced a huge $25 million tournament, Perry has been linked with a return. The King of Violence shared a post on social media, hinting at his inevitable comeback.

"I'm training, getting ready to face dangerous opposition bare knuckle!" Perry said in a post online. "Nobody wanted it, now they think it's a game."

"Everything happens for a reason. Let's GO BKFC."

The comments were later endorsed by Conor McGregor who shared the quote to his story on Instagram; potentially putting aside any beef the two may have had.

Conor McGregor switches attention to KSI for potential boxing match

While nothing has been made official, rumors are beginning to match Mike Perry up against fan-favorite Robbie Lawler upon his return to the BKFC ring. 

The two are linked with the aforementioned 64-man tournament and would likely provide brilliant entertainment to kickstart the ambitious competition.

The winner of the tournament will take home a $15 million prize stated David Feldman.

Alongside the several huge names already under the BKFC banner and likely in contention for the multi-million payout, Feldman has been in contact with names outside of his promotion.

According to reports, one name that could be on the verge of joining the tournament is former UFC title challenger Darren Till.
