Conor McGregor done with movies, ready to focus on fighting career

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has been promoting the "Road House" remake but says there's no more movies in his future.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been promoting the "Road House" remake that was released earlier this month. "Notorious" stars in the film along side Jake Gyllenhaal.

The film role and promotional obligations pushed McGregor's octagon return back to, at least, the end of the year. While starring in the movie was a great opportunity for McGregor, he doesn't plan on doing any more films in the future.

"There is no movies more for me," McGregor said in an interview with TalkSport MMA. Instead, the Irishman is ready to focus on his fighting career.

"I have two fights left on my UFC contract. We're still in the first quarter of 2024. I've got this workload on me right now because I've got the promotion of the movie. I've got St. Patrick's festivities with the alcohol," McGregor explained.

"After that, it’s a closed door. So I get to go in and close the door and map my plan. And then gym-home, gym-home, gym-home. And I hope we get some clarity with a date, and I can push towards it. I’m sure we will get something in by the year end. That’s what I’m hoping," McGregor continued.

McGregor's return has been long awaited. UFC CEO Dana White originally predicted that McGregor would be back in action in the summer of 2022. The timetable for McGregor to fight again kept getting pushed back, but McGregor is willing to fight as early as this summer during International Fight Week.

"I would like that. I would love that," McGregor said. "That would be great for me – June 29th and then the Sphere. And then what? What happens then? I don’t know. And I wonder do they know? There’s been no talk about like anything. So I wonder what next."

With two bouts remaining on his current UFC contract, fighting in June and in September would fulfill his contractual obligations to the fight promotion.

McGregor is expected to face Michael Chandler in his return, but he's eyeing a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier and a trilogy with Nate Diaz as well.

"It's good to see Poirier get that win. That makes this the quadrilogy. We'll say the real trilogy, the finish of it, to put an end to it, to put a finish to it. That is a huge bout right now," McGregor said.

"Obviously, I've got the Diaz trilogy. That's what I had said for the Sphere," McGregor continued. “There was cold water put on (Diaz at the Sphere) publicly off the bat, and I wasn’t happy with that. I need discussion or conversation because if I lose interest – and I’m not getting anything back – I just drift off, my man. So I hope I can get something in and get dialed in.”