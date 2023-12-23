Conor McGregor calls out Manny Pacquiao for fight in Saudi Arabia

Conor McGregor has his eyes on his next potential opponent as he calls for Manny Pacquiao fight.

Since submitting his drug test and being eligible to compete once again, talk surrounding Conor McGregor's return to the octagon has gone quiet.

All signs were pointing toward 'The Notorious' being welcomed back to the sport by the always dangerous Michael Chandler. The former Bellator lightweight king insisted that, despite the lack of progression, the fight against the Irishman will still go ahead, but that now looks in jeopardy.

While in attendance at the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Riyadh on Saturday, Conor McGregor spoke with Derek Chisora about what's next. According to the man himself, he's in constant discussion with the UFC and he expects to compete soon.

"Soon, hopefully soon. I'm talking," McGregor said when asked about a timeline for his comeback. "They're naming opponents here for me now."

However, McGregor isn't ready to put an end to his venture into boxing. He took the time on the mic to call for a huge matchup against Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao, who he claims is in millions of dollars of debt to him.

"How about me versus Manny here in Saudi? How does that sound to you?" McGregor questioned Chisora. "Now wouldn't you think Manny should have to come up to my weight considering it's his sport? Wouldn't you think that's what a man would do, versus what a mouse would do?"

"Well, Manny already owes me 8 million via court of law, because he was signed to my management company, and then didn't honor his deal. And he was brought under the court of law."

Despite always being mentioned in boxing conversations, Conor McGregor has only ever competed once in the sport professionally. The Irishman opened up the door for many after him by securing a crossover bout against Floyd Mayweather.

To McGregor's credit, Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer of his generation and the UFC star was able to take multiple rounds from the legendary boxer on the judges' scorecards. The bout came to an end when 'Money' scored the TKO victory in round 10.

Check out Conor McGregor's brief interview with Derek Chisora below.