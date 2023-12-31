Conor McGregor announces Michael Chandler clash on June 29, Chandler responds

Conor McGregor has revealed when and who he'll be fighting next.

Conor McGregor had the majority of the mixed martial arts world waiting in anticipation for his return to the octagon. While 2024 was always the likely destination, there was no confirmed date or opponent for the Irishman, until now.

'The Notorious' still remains the UFC's biggest star and has been pushing for his return to the sport for some time now. With the setbacks finally behind him, the former two-division world champion announced when he'd make his much-anticipated comeback.

During a short video shared on social media, Conor McGregor revealed exactly what date he would return and who he would be competing against.

"Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all," McGregor said to begin his announcement. "I'd like to announce the return date for myself, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor. For the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, for International Fight Week on June 29."

"And the opponent? Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler? 185 pounds."

International Fight Week often features some huge matchups with the headliner usually being one of the promotion's biggest names.

Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Daniel Cormier are just some of the significant athletes who've headlined the yearly event.

This won't be the first time Conor McGregor has been the main attraction during International Fight Week. Back in 2015 amid his rise to superstardom, the brash featherweight managed to knock out Chad Mendes and get his hands on gold for the first time under the UFC banner.

How did Michael Chandler react to the Conor McGregor fight news?

After months of pressuring Conor McGregor to face him, the news of the fight would undoubtedly be welcomed by Michael Chandler.

'Iron' has been an exciting addition to the UFC roster since his debut but has now not fought for over a year while waiting to get his hands on the Dublin native.

If all goes to plan, McGregor and Chandler will finally lock horns on June 29 at International Fight Week. Responding to the news, Chandler seemed excited for the bout to be taking place at 185 lbs.