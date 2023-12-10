Conor McGregor and Petr Yan stare each other down in intense face-off

Whether he's scheduled to fight or has been out of action for years, Conor McGregor always finds a way into the headlines and has done so once again.

During the IBA Night of Champions card in Dubai, the previous two-division UFC champion stepped into the ring and shared an intense face-off with former bantamweight king Petr Yan.

Both men were welcomed into the ring by Umar Kremlev—the president of the International Boxing Association—who seemed thrilled to be accompanied by two of the biggest names in MMA today. Once the unusual face-off came to an end, the two stars embraced and later shared a picture with the IBA president.

Those in attendance seemingly loved the brief moment shared between Conor McGregor and Petr Yan. Other angles of the pair's strange face-off have surfaced from those sitting at ringside.

Petr Yan hasn't stepped foot into the limelight since his one-sided defeat to Merab Dvalishvili earlier this year. 'No Mercy' is currently enduring a three-fight skid inside the octagon and is seemingly a target for Song Yadong who wants to run back their previously canceled affair.

While Yan and McGregor coming face to face was an odd occurrence, another crazy fact about the IBA Night of Champions event was that the Irishman sat just meters away from Islam Makhachev while enjoying some boxing at the show.

The two have been at odds for years, dating back to the heated feud between 'The Notorious' and Khabib Nurmagomedov over half a decade ago. Fight talks between the Dublin native and Makhachev have been discussed amongst the MMA community.

If the 35-year-old can find success in his imminent return to the octagon, he could set himself up for a title clash down the line. While he arguably spent his best years at 155 lbs, McGregor is yet to confirm whether his future remains at lightweight or instead now lies in the welterweight division.

Check out Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev sitting opposite one another during a boxing event in Dubai below.