Conor McGregor and Paul Hughes involved in heated social media exchange

Conor McGregor and Paul Hughes' relationship has came crashing down with a heated exchange taking place on social media.

The relationship between Conor McGregor and Paul Hughes has hit an all-time low.

'The Notorious' rarely makes friends with his MMA counterparts, though the passion the shows for those who hail from his home country of Ireland is unmatched. That same passion was on display for his countryman Hughes, until it wasn't.

Following his popularity-raising performance against Usman Nurmagomedov last time out, Paul Hughes made a comment that severed his relationship with Conor McGregor.

As he often is, the PFL title challenger was respectful after losing a razor-close decision to the undefeated Russian. While speaking with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Hughes said something that didn't sit right with McGregor.

"I'm not like this other guy," Hughes said. "I'm my own man, I'm not like this other guy."

McGregor was quick to respond to the comment; attacking the rising contender for his apparent Northern Irish heritage.

"Too right you're not [like me]."

"Get that flag off you, you little know what you are c*** from up there."

Still honoring McGregor as the greatest of all time, Paul Hughes offered his response shortly afterward.

"[Conor McGregor, I] always said you were the GOAT [and] paid homage at every opportunity."

"But coming at my Irish identity just shows where your head is at."

While quite not touching global status, Paul Hughes' display against Usman Nurmagomedov has earned him the respect of many fans in the combat sports space.

'Big News' was on the losing side of a majority decision for undisputed gold at the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series. Despite coming up short, some believed he did enough to get his hand raised against a man with a perfect 19-0 record.

At just 27 years old, Hughes looks to have the ability to reach the very top of the sport. The prospect will now be hoping to put the loss behind him and look toward his next PFL outing.