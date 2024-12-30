Conor McGregor and Logan Paul set for $250 million payday

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul are set to receive $250 million for their rumored clash in India.

Conor McGregor's proposed clash against Logan Paul is set to go ahead with both men making a staggering $250 million.

'The Notorious' announced his potential return to the ring with a post on social media. The UFC standout revealed he'd be facing the YouTube star in an exhibition boxing match next year.

The news came as a surprise to the combat sports world due to Conor McGregor's absense from the octagon.

While still under contract with the UFC, McGregor hasn't competed in over four years. Despite rumors of a return to action, nothing has materialized and fans are sat wondering if he'll ever fight again.

Those doubts turned to intrigue when Conor McGregor announced he'd be stepping into the squared circle to fight Logan Paul.

Further information has now surfaced on their potential boxing bout. According to new reports, the 36-year-old MMA ace will likely walk away with $250 million from the mega-fight—one of the biggest single fight payouts in combat sports history.

As confirmed by The Mac Life, Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul is set to play a huge role in the upcoming 'Visit India' tourism campaign.

The pair will throw down in the Wankhede Stadium. The arena is largely known as an International cricket stadium, home to the Mumbai Indians.

If all goes to plan and Conor McGregor locks horns with Logan Paul in the boxing ring, the two will likely compete in front of over 33,000 fans in attendance.

This could be the first real delve into the WWE/UFC merger since the TKO takeover last year.

There have been several examples of the two sporting powerhouses new merger.

Daniel Cormier appearing on WWE TV as a referee, Cody Rhodes sharing a video post about a UFC event, and Michael Chandler appearing on WWE Raw to call out Conor McGregor are just a few examples of what's to come in the TKO era.