Conor McGregor: 'All systems go' for summer return against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's long-awaited octagon return could be just around the corner. The former two-division UFC champion told ESPN on Tuesday that he'll be fighting Michael Chandler this summer.

""We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor told ESPN. "'The Mac,' 'The Notorious' will be returning to the UFC Octagon this summer."

McGregor did not say which summer fight card he'd be fight on, but did discuss his opponent. Chandler has been waiting for the McGregor fight since they filmed The Ultimate Fighter 31 last summer. He appeared on WWE's "Monday Night Raw" last month calling out McGregor and saying the two have 'unfinished business.'

"Shut up, Michael, you f**king imbecile," McGregor said. "The man doesn't shut up. I seen him on 'Raw.' I like Mike but I'm going to bust him up. I'm going to bust Mike up, yeah? If I say it, I do it. If I say it, it gets done. Put that on my stone."

McGregor returning this summer was news to Chandler and has not been confirmed by the fight promotion.

I’m not sure I’ll be ready for a summer fight…this came out of the blue…I’ve been out of the loop. Can y’all ask Dana to confirm this," Chandler wrote on social media.

McGregor has two fights remaining on his UFC contract. He'd like to get both of them in this year. After his summer return against Chandler, McGregor would like to fight on the UFC 306 event at the Sphere in September.