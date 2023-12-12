Colby Covington would 'love to slap Sean Strickland around'

Colby "Chaos" Covington takes on welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the main event of this weekend's UFC 296 fight card.

He's done everything he can to get in Edwards' head. He's called Edwards mumble-mouth, he's attacked Edwards' intelligence and trash talked Edwards' home country.

They don't call him "Chaos" for nothing. Covington has also taken aim at Khamzat Chimaev, Ian Machado Garry, Islam Makhachev, and Jorge Masvidal. Insults have been flying out of Covington's mouth at a furious pace. He's also verbally attacked the middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

“He’s pretending to be everything he wishes I was,” Covington told Code Sports. “I’d love to slap Sean Strickland around. He’s just a pathetic excuse of a human being. The guy has literally no fricking IQ. The guy’s so f**king stupid. The things he says, he needs to get his mouth wired shut and I’m the guy to do it. The UFC knows I’m the one that can end these guys that hate the company and they hate the world, so I would love to fight Sean Strickland.”

While Covington seemingly wants to fight everyone, he doesn't want to fight former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker.

“No, that ship has sailed,” Covington said. “Robert – he lost the title and then he got beat in a contender fight, so he’s just not relevant anymore. He doesn’t make sense for me. I’m the top of the division, I’m about to be welterweight champion of the world. So, I only want the biggest and best fights the UFC has to offer.

“I know they wouldn’t even waste my time and waste their time to try and put that fight together. This is a business ,and they want to make money, so it’s all about making the biggest and best fights for the fans and for the UFC. Whatever the UFC says, they know I’m a yes man, I’m a company man. Whatever they say, Colby Covington will agree on.”