Colby Covington weighs in on 'piece of sh*t' Travis Kelce following $20 million Pfizer deal

Travis Kelce has had a year to remember in 2023. Becoming one of the biggest names in the NFL, making his relationship with superstar musician Taylor Swift, and winning his second Super Bowl were just some of the great achievements he managed this year.

Despite his rise to global recognition, his latest business venture hasn't gone down well with some and one man that is disgusted with his actions is Colby Covington. Kelce reportedly signed a huge $20 million deal with Pfizer to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, which didn't sit well with the UFC star.

During an appearance on the PBD Podcast, 'Chaos' described how important free speech is and how he feels sorry for those celebrities and athletes who aren't allowed to speak their minds.

"NBA is not a free league. Like, I have guys that have reached out to me on Instagram from the NBA. They're like, man, we appreciate what you're standing up for Colby but we can't say the same thing because then we'll lose our livelihood. Then we won't have our cheques to pay for our houses and pay for our food on the table for our families."

"I feel bad for these guys where they're not allowed to express their real thoughts and feelings. They have to listen to the narrative from the left in the NBA and that there's one way, and if you go up against it then you're going to lose your job."

"I mean, look at what they did to Kyrie Irving. They painted him out in the street like he was the biggest villain of all time. The guy just, you know, believes in free speech, believes in, you know, his own right to choose what he should do with his body. My body, my choice."

Covington continued, this time bashing Travis Kelce for his involvement with Pfizer.

"He's not like a guy like Travis Kelce out there who's believing in, 'Oh, I'm paid off by Pfizer. Guys, get two shots at the same time, that's the healthiest thing you could ever do with your life.' Dude, two shots? I didn't get the vaccine, I don't believe in [the] vaccine but I'm not against someone that does believe in [the] vaccine."

"If you do get the vaccine, you should probably just get one at a time because if there's an adverse and wrong effect in it, then how are you going to know which one's the cause of it if you're getting two at the same time? That's irresponsible. Travis Kelce is one of the biggest pieces of sh*t of all time the fact that he's advising people to do that."

"You know he's not doing it, he's just telling people to do it because he's getting paid off and bought for by Pfizer. It's disgusting."

The former UFC interim welterweight champion continued his barrage on Kelce and insisted that he would never sell himself out for any amount of money.

"You know he's not really actually taking two jabs. The guy talks about health is his cornerstone of his career, you know. The things he puts in his body for his diet, you know. His work ethic in the gym lifting weights. Those are the things but they're trying to brainwash these kids, like, 'Oh, take the jab, this is what's going to make you healthy. This is what's going to make you a star NFL player.' So that's gaslighting."

"No, I wouldn't do that for any amount of money. You can't buy me... There's not a cheque I would say yes to, you know. For me, and I know that everybody doesn't have a price because some people have a conscience, and to have that on your conscience, living every day that you're advising people that this is healthy and this is what you should do for your body when people are dying by the masses from heart attacks."

"I mean, look at LeBron James' son. Did he have a cardiac arrest at 17 years old? 17-year-old little, you know, super athlete in the James family having a cardiac arrest. That's unheard of. You never heard about that 10, 20 years ago before these Jabs came out."

"So no amount of money am I going to be able to live with and feel good about myself. Like, I wouldn't be able to sleep at night. I'd go to bed thinking, 'Man, I'm just fooling everybody in America right now. I'm leading them down a path of destruction."

"I just couldn't live with myself with that, there's no amount of money. I already have enough money. Where I came from a million dollars was going to set me up for life. So there's no amount of money."

Check out Covington's appearance on the PBD Podcast below.