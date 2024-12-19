Colby Covington rips into Jon Jones for mocking UFC Tampa loss

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington and Jon Jones has a long history of disliking each other that dates back to the college days. Covington regularly targets Jones with criticism and insults.

Covington suffered a third-round TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley in the UFC on ESPN 53 main event in Tampa, Fla. on Dec. 14 and Jones seized the opportunity to mock Covington's loss.

"Big shoutout to Colby Covington for skipping training to get President Trump 'ready'," Jones wrote on social media in the aftermath of UFC Tampa. "We all appreciate the sacrifice."

"That's what I find the most hilarious," Jones continued. "Listening to what he's gonna come up with next after getting his ass whooped."

"I know I shouldn't [acknowledge Covington] but it's just so much fun. It's amusing watching someone you know hate you fail repeatedly."

Covington responded to Jones's mockery on Wednesday, attacking Jones' past and categorizing him as a 'cheater.'

“Of course he’s talking about me. He wishes he looked like me,” Covington said during a recent stream on his Twitch channel (h/t Happy Punch). “He wishes he had this kind of looks and was this beautiful and had this much respect. He has no respect. He lost all his respect when he started doing drugs and hitting pregnant ladies.

“There’s nothing to respect about Jon. He’s cheated his whole career, he’s cheated on his wife, he’s cheated on his taxes, so he’s a terrible person. Of course he talked about a saint and someone who’s a law-abiding citizen like myself, someone who stands for law and order, someone who stands for the military, the troops, the Trumps. So f*ck Jon Jones. He’s nothing.”