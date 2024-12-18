Colby Covington hits out at Dillon Danis

Tensions are rising between Colby Covington and Dillon Danis after Covington hit out at the jiu-jitsu ace during a recent live Q&A with fans.

'Chaos' has lingered around the top of the welterweight division for several years and even managed to capture interim gold in the division. While he is arguably one of the most hated fighters on the roster, nobody can question him about being a real fighter.

The same cannot be said for Dillon Danis however. Many MMA fans and fighters label Danis as nothing more than a BJJ student. One of those who believes 'El Jefe' shouldn't be considered a true fighter is Colby Covington.

Not known for mincing his words, Covington let his thoughts on Danis be known to the world during a Q&A.

"Would I train with Dillon Danis? No," Covington said in response to a fan on Twitch. "He's not a real fighter, I only train with real fighters."

Discussing an interaction the pair had in the past, Covington branded Danis a fan who trolls for attention.

"He took a picture of me one time at Club LIV in Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. [He said], 'Oh, Colby, please can I get a picture?'"

"I was like, 'Alright, whatever.' But I knew he was going to try and talk some sh*t about the picture. Acting like I was the fan when really he's the fan. He's never been in a fight."

Colby Covington often finds himself tied up in random feuds with his peers online, and it has been known to boil over into real life.

Not unlike Covington, Dillon Danis is unable to escape altercations with fighters online. If their personalities are anything to go by, it was only a matter of time before the pair butted heads on social media.

Check out what Colby Covington had to say about Dillon Danis in the video below.