Colby Covington claims biased judges and broken foot cost him the fight

Colby Covington has insisted that his allegiance to Donald Trump and an injury were the major reasons his hand wasn't raised at UFC 296.

Colby Covington has made a living off of being controversial and making wild statements, so his latest comments shouldn't come as a surprise to the MMA world.

Competing in his third undisputed title bout, the proud American was overwhelmed by his opponent who put on a brilliant display of distance management and striking. Managing to avoid many of the grappling exchanges and getting his way on the feet, Leon Edwards rightfully walked away with his championship reign still intact.

While the vast majority of viewers, alongside all three of the judges, scored it for the champion, Colby Covington refuted the decision. The NCAA Division I standout is convinced that his support for Donald Trump cost him the result and he sat down with Jesse Watters to air his thoughts on the matter.

"I do believe that you know," said Covington when referring to his support for Trump may have cost him the fight. "I think they stack the deck against us because they don't want we the people to have control of this country again."

"That's what Trump stands for. He stands for democracy, he stands for freedom. So, they're going to do everything they can to keep us down, you know. From shadow banning us online, even if we're saying the truth, you know. They're going to make us censored, they're not going to let other people see that, you know."

"If it's in a judging position in a fight or any type of athletic sporting event, they're going to stack the deck against us. It's a sad time in our country but we the people, we need to rise up. We can't let this keep us down."

Doubling down on his support for Donald Trump, Covington weighed in on the forthcoming US election.

"For me, the most important issue is just a free and fair election, man. We've seen the dirty tricks the Dems have tried to pull. I mean, they made a fake pandemic so they could commit fraud at the ballots. And then they opened up our borders wide open so illegal immigrants could come in and they could use them to vote for Biden."

"But none of this is working. I mean, they've weaponized the justice system like a third-world dictatorship, but Trump's still leading and this is just, the people are waking up. The people of the masses are seeing that this is the death of America and Trump's the only one that's standing in the way of the swamping."

"He loves America more than anything again, so in 2024, we're going to need to stand behind him more than ever before. And anybody that doesn't believe that they're taking him off the ballot, if they don't condemn that, then they stay in for the end of this democracy."

Colby Covington later explained how an injury early into his bout against Leon Edwards forced him to fight differently and ideally, he wants an immediate rematch.

"I want a rematch. I deserve it, you know. I think I broke my foot in the first 30 seconds in the fight kicking on his elbow so I want a rematch with this guy. I'm going to come back stronger. I'm just like the American people, you know, we never give up."

"You can knock us down but we just learn. We don't lose, we only learn. We come back stronger and that's what's going to happen in 2024. We're going to take back control of this country, we're going to make America great again, and we're going to restore democracy in America."