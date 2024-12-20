Colby Covington calls out Gilbert Burns, Burns responds

Fresh off a TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley in the UFC on ESPN 63 main event on Dec. 14, former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has his eyes fixated on his next opponent.

Covington zeroed in on Gilbert Burns after Burns leaked Chael Sonnen's phone number on social media. Sonnen coaches "Chao" and Covington viewed Burns posting Sonnen's number as 'despicable.'

“That’s disgusting man, that’s despicable, and that’s not right man.” Colby Covington said. “That’s really messed up. Now, he’s getting tons of people calling him with stupid sh*t, saying stupid pranks. It’s a security concern. Gilbert, that was just very immature. What are we in high school dude? Be a grown a** man."

"That's really messed up Gilbert did that to Uncle Chael," Covington continued. "I said, 'Hey, Uncle Chael, if you want me to handle that inside the octagon, I will get justice for us. I will get justice on Gilbert's f**king face. I will make sure he never shows his face in America ever again because of how badly I beat him."

Burns apparently leaked Sonnen's number because Sonnen mistakenly said Burns was retired on his YouTube Channel. Burns is ranked No. 8 in the welterweight division, one spot ahead of Covington. Burn responded to Covington's call out, urging Covington to sign the contract for an April showdown in Miami.

Gilbert Burns responds to Colby Covington call out

"April? Miami?," Burns responded on X. "Miami April! Just (sign) the contract! I know you not showing up!"

Burns is on a three-fight losing streak, but all three of the losses were to Top 5 ranked opponents. Covington would enter the fight coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his 13-year mixed martial arts career.