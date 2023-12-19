Colby Covington attacked by legendary coach for recent unacceptable behavior

Colby Covington has come under fire from a legendary MMA coach for his recent distasteful comments.

It seems Colby Covington's controversial persona is beginning to rub fans the wrong way. The welterweight is now receiving backlash following his recent comments.

In the build-up to his title fight against Leon Edwards, 'Chaos' distastefully attacked his opponent's deceased father. His comments were understandably not well received by the MMA world and he has been in the firing line ever since.

The legendary Ray Longo is the latest to air his frustration toward "total f***ing misfit" Covington. The Serra-Longo head coach made his thoughts known during a recent interview.

"Ever since he threatened you [Jon Anik], he knows where you live, he can go f*** himself. Couldn't give a sh*t about that guy." Longo said during an appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast. "What he did with Leon Edwards I think is atrocious. You know, there's promoting a fight, then there's being a total f***ing misfit in life, and that's the way I see it with that guy."

Longo continued his barrage on Covington, going after the former interim champion for his unnecessary attack on Stephen Thompson.

"Colby, you're sucking the f***ing life out of the community. Like a leech on society, and now you're attacking this guy. It's just too much for me. I don't care for it."

"Talk about karma because what a piece of sh*t that fight was. I mean, the guy did absolutely nothing and to be able to take a pro-Colby crowd, and by the end of the fight have the crowd against you, good luck, my man."

Colby Covington will end up regretting all of his crazy antics once all is said and done, claims Ray Longo.

"I hope it was worth the money, the extra 25 percent or whatever. I hope it was worth it because I can promise you that he will regret a lot of sh*t for the rest of your life."

Check out Longo's appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast below.