Coach reveals Brian Ortega suffered a sizable cut weeks before UFC Mexico City

Three weeks before Brian Ortega fought Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Mexico main event last Saturday, he suffered a nasty cut in training. A clash of heads nearly prevented the fight from taking place.

Ortega picked up a submission win over "El Pantera" after 17 months on the sidelines due to injury. On Wednesday, Rener Gracie revealed that Ortega had suffered a cut in training and posted a video of the laceration happening with photos to social media. It was a significant cut.

“Three weeks before the fight, Brian caught a nasty head butt while training,” Gracie wrote. “It was so deep that he had to get four stitches on the inside and 10 on the surface.

“Being so close to the fight we knew that one light punch in that region would have busted it right open. It was our biggest concern (until he rolled his ankle during Round 0).”

After Ortega was stitched up, Gracie asked "T-City" if he still wanted to fight Rodriguez. Ortega responded via video. Gracie posted it as well.

“The show continues, homie. We don’t even care," Ortega said. "We're sweating. The show continues.”