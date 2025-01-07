Skip to main content

Coach explains why Sean O'Malley quit social media

Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, explains why the athlete chose to quit social media.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is willing to make sacrifices and lifestyle changes to get back to the top of the sport.  One major change "Suga" has implemented is backing away from social media involvement.  

O'Malley has a substantial following across social media platforms.  It's part of why the 30-year old is one of the most recognizable fighters on the UFC roster.  O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, believes the change was needed to get O'Malley where he wants to be.    

“He’s worked so hard for years on these socials and you’d be surprised by the amount of money he makes on them, it’s crazy, but it’s like right now, to win in this top 5, you’ve got to be focused on your training," Welch explained to Submission Radio.  

“Being creative on Instagram, being creative on Snapchat, being creative on YouTube, and then worried about all your deliverables, when they’ll be posted. Your mind’s thinking about all this stuff, and it takes more energy than you think.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

O'Malley lost the 135-pound championship to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in September.  Looking to take things to the next level, Welch believes O'Malley needed to free himself from social media distractions.  

“Every single person wants you on their podcast, every single person wants you at their party, celebs, athletes, they’re messaging you asking to hang out and you’re just taking all this in," Welch said.  “So for him to put it all down, to put Snapchat down, to put Instagram down, put the YouTube down; he needs to do that and it’s going to be able to take him to the next level.”
makhachev-tsarukyan1-1600
News

Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 1 ahead of UFC 311 rematch

UFC 311 is headlined by a lightweight championship rematch between titleholder Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan. Look back at their first fight.

By Jeff Cain
UFC CEO Dana White
News

UFC CEO Dana White joins Meta Board of Directors

Meta today announced that UFC CEO Dana White has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

By Jeff Cain
Mike Tyson following Roy Jones Jr exhibition
News

Mike Tyson looks almost unrecognizable weeks after Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has piled on the pounds and looks almost nothing like he did when he fought Jake Paul weeks ago.

By Joshua Ryan