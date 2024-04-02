CM Punk reflects on rough UFC career

Despite having no regrets, CM Punk questioned his own decision to compete in the UFC.

CM Punk will forever be regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of his generation, but he wasn't able to replicate that success when he ventured into the world of mixed martial arts.

The WWE star has competed all around the world for various promotions and has captured multiple championships. He achieved significant heights as an entertainer both before and after his UFC career, so where did it all go wrong for 'The Best in the World' inside the octagon?

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, CM Punk reflected on his time spent in the octagon.

"I asked my wife the other day, 'cause I said something, I was just like, 'What was I, like 35 when I fought?' And she was just like, 'No, you were like 36 or 37.' And I just went, 'What the f*** was I thinking?'"

Although he is happy to have ticked it off his bucket list, Punk did admit to having some regrets when it came to his decisions under the UFC banner.

"I'm glad I did it. Zero regrets," Punk said. "I shouldn't have fought in Chicago because they were like the worst two weeks of my life. Like, easily the worst two weeks of my life."

"I couldn't cut weight properly, you know. I still made weight. I'm proud of myself for that. But yeah, I'm an ambitious guy."

"My mind was, 'Okay, I can fight at 170.' 'Cause the dudes at 185 are f***ing beasts."

Despite coming up short in both of his matchups—though one of those was later overturned to a no-contest—Punk stated that he's rightfully proud of himself for trying his hand at MMA.

"I get it, it's easy to L-O-L [and] make fun of me. Some people look at that and be like, 'Oh, that's embarrassing.' I made the weight and made the walk."

"I'm 100% proud of myself and I would do it again. That was me at my absolute worst, you know, and I did it... I'm tenacious. I'm tough if I'm not anything. [If] you want to call me a loser, that's cool. But I was stoked I got that opportunity and I'm stoked I did it."