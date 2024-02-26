Chuck Liddell tumbles off yacht into San Diego Bay

Former UFC light. heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell fell off a yacht into San Diego Bay and it was caught on tape.

UFC legend Chuck Liddell was on a Tecnomar Lamborghini yacht and fell off the side into San Diego Bay.

The yacht was owned by Ace Rogers, Doctor Multimedia CEO. Liddell was on the craft to be a guest on Rogers' "Digital Mastery Mastermind" series. TMZ received the footage and posted it.

In the video, Liddell can be seen losing his balance and tumbling over the side of the yacht and into the San Diego Bay. The "Iceman" was helped back on the vessel and wisely took a seat.

Liddell, 54, held the UFC light heavyweight title from 2005 until 2007 and coached the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter. He returned in 2010 only to return eight years later in a losing effort against rival Tito Ortiz.