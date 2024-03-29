Chris Weidman wants Anderson Silva trilogy inside the boxing ring

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman is in the twilight of his career and looking past his time inside the cage. The 39-year old wouldn't mind facing UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva for a third time except in the boxing ring.

The landscape of combat sports is very different than when Weidman entered the sport in 2009. As former two-division champion Daniel Cormier put it, "There's boxing. There's celebrity boxing. There's YouTube boxing. If I was younger, and I was in the tail end of my career, I don't know that I wouldn't go down that path," Cormier said on his YouTube channel.

Weidman fights this weekend at UFC on ESPN 54 in Atlantic City against Bruno Silva. If he wins, he'll likely get a little more mileage out of his UFC career. If he loses, boxing may be on the horizon.

"I love the UFC. I think I have two fights left on my deal. We'll see. A big win over Bruno Silva this weekend, because of everything I've accomplished, it could allot me some big opportunities inside the UFC," Weidman said.

"I love the UFC, but obviously there's boxing matches out there that'll make a lot of money. I wouldn't mind ending my career with that," Weidman continued. "Who wouldn't want to see Anderson Silva versus Chris Weidman boxing match? Can he get some revenge on me? There's some cool fights out there."