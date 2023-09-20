Chael Sonnen sides with Mike Bell in 10-8 scoring controversy

Chael Sonnen has come to the defense of judge Mike Bell amidst his 10-8 round scoring controversy in the Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko rematch.

This past weekend, Grasso and Shevchenko main evented Noche UFC with a women’s flyweight title bout. The result saw Grasso retain her title after a Split Draw. However, the only reason the fight was ruled a draw is due to Bell scoring the fifth and final round as a 10-8 for the champion. While Grasso likely won the round, many were outraged that Bell scored it a lopsided 10-8, with that one point differential costing Shevchenko the title.

Bell has come under heavy scrutiny for the scoring, but UFC and Bellator veteran Chael Sonnen has come to the judge’s defense. Speaking on ESPN’s “DC & RC” program, Sonnen believes Bell, having a cageside view of the action, might have seen something we at home didn’t.

“I have to defend Mike Bell in one regard,” Sonnen said (via MMA Junkie). “That fight was eligible for stopping when she (Shevchenko) was being teed off on. I realize title fights don’t get stopped, and she was going to be shown the benefit of the doubt, but if you’re curled up and you’re taking shots, and that’s what Mike Bell saw – maybe he had a vantage point. I would listen to what he has to say.”

The scoring has enraged even the likes of UFC president Dana White, who recently confirmed that the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) will actually be holding a meeting today (Wednesday, September 20, 2023) to address the scoring. Sonnen believes this is an important step in the right direction.

“This is a big deal, but there is still some room to learn from there,” Sonnen said. “There is a reason perhaps that Mike Bell has – perhaps there was a vantage point. I didn’t get to see this thing live, so I was at the discretion of whatever the camera angle was. I saw Shevchenko win the round, but maybe there was a different way to see it. That’s all that I’m offering.

“As far as what the checks and balances are, they’ve agreed to hold a meeting, they’re going to do that on Wednesday, and while that doesn’t sound like much, that’s the most I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen a commission step up, step forward, and take any kind of an action. I’ve seen them regulate, bring in fighters, fine them, suspend them, embarrass them, but I’ve never seen them do it with their own personnel. I’ve got to commend them at least to a small degree for even holding this meeting.”