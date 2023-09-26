Chael Sonnen: 'Paddy the Baddy in going to get whipped by Tony Ferguson'

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson faces Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 and Chael Sonnen doesn't think it's going to be a good night for Pimblett.

The UFC recently announced a lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson that will take place on the 296 fight card on Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC (4-0). His overall mixed martial arts record is 20-3. Pimblett made his MMA career in 2012, but has never sniffed the UFC top 15 rankings.

Tony Ferguson has lost his last six bouts and many think it's time for Ferguson to hand up the gloves. Ferguson's losing streak began in May 2020 losing to Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. The other five losses on his losing skid were to Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz and Bobby Green. There's no up and comers on that list.

Pimblett is the lowest ranked fighter Ferguson has faced in a very long time, and former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes Ferguson is going to dominate "The Baddy."

"Paddy The Baddy is going to get whipped by Tony Ferguson," Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. "This match kind of caught me off guard, I must tell you."

"A lot of people reacted to this fight and there was just a couple of thoughts. First off, Tony Ferguson got another fight, and I'm a Tony supporter. If Tony wants another fight, there's a part that says, 'hey, that's great, I'm happy for him.' And there's another side when you bring in the old to compete against the new where the expectation is rather obvious. So, it's a very interesting position.

"Tony Ferguson's a tough fight for anybody, and Tony only has fought real killers. These guys that have the nudge on Tony are the best of the best. Tony Ferguson, until recently, has been ranked in the Top 10 for his entire career. As far back as you can remember Tony Ferguson being a 55-pounder, he's been ranked in the Top 10 until he just lost that fight to Bobby Green," continued Sonnen.

"Paddy the Baddy has never arrived. It's a matter of Tony just slid out of the Top 10. Paddy the Baddy has never been in the Top 10. Never even threatened to be in the Top 10. When Tony Ferguson left the Top 10, it was very arguable. Does a loss to Bobby Green mean you're no longer in the Top 10? Paddy has not done anything to argue that he could have been in the Top 10."

"You've got to understand, a guy on a skid while being active is a much better situation than a guy sitting out, period."