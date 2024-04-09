Chael Sonnen defends Jon Jones: 'No one was in danger'

A Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) worker filed a police report accusing UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones of threatening her during a recent sample collection at Jones' home. But did Jones actually threaten her?

Former title challenger Chael Sonnen defended Jones in the situation with the DFSI worker and questioned whether there's a better way to go about sample collection.

"Let's talk some Jon Jones. Look, you can completely agree on the facts with somebody, and that generally never happens. Right? You know that old expression, there's three sides to every story: my side, their side, and then the truth? As you go through life, there's a lot of accuracy to that statement," Sonnen said on his YouTube channel.

"This is one of those situations where everybody can agree on the facts, but then it comes down to interpretation. It's one of those things. We are not living in the same world that I grew up in. The world that I grew up in, our gold standard was reality. Our gold standard to determine what happened was reality. We're now in a world where the gold standard is emotion. It is no longer, what did that person do. It is now, how did it make you feel," Sonnen continued.

During the alleged incident, Jones is accused of saying, “Why you f**king people come so early? Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead." Sonnen suggests that no one was ever actually in danger.

"Jon's going, wait a minute. I didn't do anything. I'm in my house. You came to my house. Whether he was angry or he was attempting to be funny, there's was nobody ever in danger," Sonnen said. "But it can come down to how did it make you feel."

"This is not right. This is not right to come down on Jon Jones for. This has been bound to happen and this has got to be used as a learning experience. We had Tim Kennedy draw a .45, fully loaded Simi-automatic because he had people come to his property. Oh, by the way, Tim Kennedy prior to pulling the semi-automatic on the USADA team that had showed up there very early, which means in the dark. That's the relevance to early," Sonnen continued. "This for sure was on its way to happening."

"I am suggesting for you that maybe there is another way. To give a guy a 10 minute heads up. Just for example, to send a phone call and/or text message. I don't think any of us believe a guy can clean his system or find a way to cheat," Sonnen added. "I'm not putting this on them, but you've got to take it off Jon. He's in his house. He has to comply. He has to let them in. He can't let them leave his sight."

"I'm telling you now, nobody was in danger."